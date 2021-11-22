MSU’s Shelley named finalist for Payton award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Petrino is not the only Bear that was named a finalist Monday for a national FCS award.

Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley is a finalist for the Walter Payton award.

That goes to national offensive player of the year at the FCS level.

Shelley transferred to Missouri State this summer from Utah State.

He leads the conference in total offense, yards per pass and points scored.

Shelley also shattered the Missouri State record for single season passing, more than 3,000 yards.

The junior from Texas also has engineered four fourth quarter game winning drives.

The winner will be announced January seventh.

