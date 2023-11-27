SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The reality of the transfer portal hit Ryan Beard and the Missouri State Bears like a brick wall Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced that Raylen Sharpe made first team all-conference.

Then just an hour later Sharpe announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Sharpe saying that he extends his heartfelt appreciation to the Mo State coaching staff and his teammates, but he’s looking to play somewhere else.

Sharpe will have two more years of eligibility.

The Allen, Texas native caught a school record 73 passes for nearly 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sharpe was one of seven Bears honored by the Valley.

Punter Grant Burkett was also first team all-Valley.

Saftey Todric McGee and running back Jacardia Wright were named second team.

Snapper Caden Bolz, defensive lineman Devin Goree and offensive lineman Hutson Lillibridge all made honorable mention.