MSU’s Prim takes NCAA offer, will return next season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are back on the JQH Arena floor Wednesday night against Southern Illinois.

But in our Bear Nation report, we learn that a key senior has opted into a fifth year of eligibility.

Gaige Prim is going to use the NCAA offered waiver to play another season at Missouri State.

This means barring any transfers, Missouri State is going to bring back nearly all of its production from this season.

Head coach Dana Ford saying its good for both parties.

“We’re excited to hear that news. And Gaige has an opportunity to be a professional basketball player. But I think his education is important to him. As well as continuing to develop as a player. And I think like most of us he just enjoys college. And I always joke with him, I wish I could go back for another year. The thing that we love about him is his character, his toughness, his leadership,” said Ford.