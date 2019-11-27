MSU’s Prim named Valley newcomer of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State basketball Bears are back on campus for a couple of days before heading south to Baton Rouge.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops will take on Lousiana State on black Friday.

The Bears are fresh off the Charleston Classic.

Missouri State played three games in four days in South Carolina.

The Bears beat St. Joseph’s but lost to Miami and Buffalo.

Juco transfer Gage Prim had a breakout weekend.

Prim averaged 19 points per game in those three games and was named the Valley’s Newcomer of the Week.

“Our team got better in Charleston because Gage Prim’s minutes went from 13 to 29. It’s not rocket science, we’re a better team with him. He’s a good basketball player. He’s got a good touch, he’s a good passer, he’s a good free throw shooter, he can catch anything. He’s good at basketball. He’s a good player. And he’s really good enough that he makes the whole team better,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.