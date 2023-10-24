SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears have not won a game in Youngstown Ohio since 2011.

In fact, the Bears have only won two of the 11 previous games played at the igloo.

But Ryan Beard wants to reverse that trend Saturday.

Youngstown State is ranked 24th in the FC-S writers poll.

Mo State has momentum and will roll into Ohio on a two game winning streak.

Bears quarterback Jordan Pachot is averaging more than 250 yards passing in his three starts.

And has thrown nine touchdowns.

He took over for Jacob Clark when he underwent season ending shoulder surgery.

Pachot says he was ready when he had to take over at quarterback.

“We were battling all through camp and everything. That just taught me to keep a level head about it all. And just stay ready. And be ready at all times because you never know what can happen. I have to be ready you never know. When Jacob was playing good he had us on a roll. When he went down, like I said in camp, I learned to stay ready. My time could come whenever. The first half was good. But the second half, I have to play better. I can’t make those bad decisions I made. And I have to just keep growing,” said Pachot.