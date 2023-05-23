TERRE HAUTE, Ind–The Missouri State Bears will open the Valley baseball tournament Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. against either Murray State or Valpariso.

Those two are playing Tuesday night.

The Bears are the second seed behind Indiana State.

But Missouri State did take home individual awards.

Bears sophomore outfielder Spencer Nivens was named the Joe Carter player of the year.

Nivens is hitting .357 with 14 homers and 45 RBI.

He’s the first Bear to win Valley player of the year since Jake Burger in 2017.

Zach Stewart was the freshman of the year, and four Bears made first team All-Valley.