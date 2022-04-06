SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State star Isiaih Mosley says he’s going to enter the NBA draft and forgo his senior season for the Bears.

Most NBA experts have projected Mosley as a second round pick.

Two-time first team All-Valley guard announced his decision on instragram.

Mosley averaged 20 points and six rebounds a game in his junior season.

In that campaign, Mosley erupted for 43 points against Northern Iowa, and 40 points at Loyola.

In his instagram post, Mosley said that he’s dreamed about this day and that it’s finally becoming a reality.

He did not say whether he’s hiring an agent or not.

If he doesn’t he could pull his name out of the draft by June first and return to Missouri State.