SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State will jump back into Missouri Valley Conference play Wednesday night.

The 1-1 Bears will take on Northern Iowa, the Panthers are still looking for their first Valley victory.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Bears played and that was a road win at St. Mary’s in California.

Bears coach Dana Ford says this month will be critical for Missouri State as it navigates conference play.

February has a favorable schedule, so winning in January will be key.

Helping Wednesday night will be the return of point guard Matthew Lee.

He’s been out since mid-December with a right wrist injury.

Ford says the senior will help against the always tough Panthers.

“The injury caused him not to play well. And if he didn’t play well, we didn’t play well. And so I think he’s looking forward to the game. I think he’s going to have family at the game. He’s not 100 percent but feels good enough to play. And not have it effect his game. He was shooting with his left hand during shootaround and practice because his right wrist was hurting,” said Ford.