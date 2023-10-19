SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball programs held their annual media day Thursday.

Both the Mo State teams return a number of key players.

Dana Ford has three starters and six letterman back from a year ago.

And at the end of his media session, Ford turned the tables and joined the reporters asking questions.

And Ford surprised walk-on Tommy Pinegar with a scholarship.

Missouri State was 17-15 last season.

And guard Matthew Lee watched most of the games from the bench after suffering a knee injury.

He’s back, Ford says he’ll run the offense at point guard.

And Lee says that actually found a way to make a positive out of that disappointment.

“I don’t look at it like that. I had an opportunity to see the game in a different light. I had been seeing the game on the court for so much time. Being able to sit on the sideline and see different things. And see what coaches are looking for. I think it was great thing for me. That was really a positive of being injured,” said Lee.

S