MSU’s Huslig looking forward to senior campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the 2019 football season in a little less then two weeks.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU will be on the road at Northern Arizona.

The Bears will go into the campaign with 19 starters on the roster, 13 of them on offense.

And leading the way is the guy with the long hair, number 15 Peyton Huslig.

This is Huslig’s third year as the starting quarterback.

His main goal is to improve his accuracy and decision making.

And being a senior, he’s soaking in the experience, especially the challenge of the Valley Football Conference.

“I wouldn’t say anything feels any different just kind of bitter sweet going into the last year. Pretty excited obviously. It’s going to be wierd being the last year. Every first is the last first. So the last first practice of the season. The last everything. It’s the best conference in FCS by far. I view it, if you want to be the best you have to beat the best. So I feel like putting us in the tough situation will help us out in the long run,” said Huslig.