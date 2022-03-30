SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State will introduce Beth Cunningham as the Lady Bears new head basketball coach in a Thursday morning news conference.

Cunningham will replace Amaka Agugua-Hamilton who left ten days ago to take over the Virginia program.

Cunningham has been an assistant coach at Duke the past two seasons. And before that she was the associate head coach at Notre Dame under Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw for eight seasons.

During that time the Irish were 244-19 with seven straight 30-win seasons. Before that she was on the coaching staff at Virginia Commonwealth for 11 seasons.

Cunningham also played her college ball at Notre Dame from 1993-1997.

This will be Cunningham’s first head coaching position.

Missouri State is giving her a five year contract worth $320,000.