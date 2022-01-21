MSU’s Hervey leaves Bears, enters transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are going to have to play the rest of the season without senior forward Keaton Hervey.

Hervey is leaving Missouri State and entering the transfer portal.

Hervey started all 24 games last season, but has come off the bench this year.

The transfer from New Mexico junior college was averaging three points and two rebounds a game.

Missouri State coach Dana Ford said he respects Hervey’s decision to transfer and wishes him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

Hervey’s departure and Demarcus Sharp’s injury leaves the Bears with only ten players who will dress for the remaining games.