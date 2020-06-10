MSU’s Ford, Springfield Police team up for “Bears, Badges and Basketball.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Last week, Missouri State unveiled a plan to reach out to the community.

Wednesday, Bears basketball coach Dana Ford announced “Bears, Badges and Basketball.”

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State basketball players will go to different areas in Springfield and play basketball with elementary school aged kids on the fourth Saturday of every month.

The Springfield police department will join in as well.

The pickup games will be free, with the kids getting lunch, t-shirts and police badges.

Ford says the goal is to bridge the gap between young people and the men and women who protect our city.

The first Bears, Badges and Basketball day will be Saturday, June 27th.

That will be at the John B. Hughes apartments on Clifton Avenue.

On July 25th, they’ll be at Nichols Park.

On August 22nd they’ll be at Grant Beach Park.

On September 26th they’ll be at Reed Academy.

The event is free but participants are asked to fill out a registration form. https://missouristatebears.com/sb_output.aspx?form=9