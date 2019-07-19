MSU’s Ford signs 4-star Ford

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State basketball coach Dana Ford got a mid-summer gift Thursday when four-star point guard Ford Cooper signed to play this season.

In our Bear Nation report, Ford Cooper reclassified after graduating early from United Faith Christian Academy in Charlotte.

According to 247 Sports, Cooper is a four star guard that was one of the top 105 players in the country.

This summer, Cooper’s been playing for Team Charlotte in the Under Armour Association.

Cooper played his first two seasons at Carmel Christian who were 24-4 his sophomore year.

