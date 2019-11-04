MSU’s Ford ready for 2019-20 hoops journey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will tip off the basketball season Tuesday.

Both of them.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears will be on the road at Minnesota at 3:00 p.m.

Then at 7:00 p.m., Dana Ford’s Bears will open the campaign at home against Arkansas-Little Rock.

Missouri State has won the last seven games against the Trojans.

And the Bears are 36-1 in season openers at home.

Ford has a handful of returning talent, and an influx of new faces that have been picked to win the Valley.

“The good thing about our team is we have such a high ceiling. And we may not get close to that until hopefully February to be quiet honest. We’ve got a lot of room to grow. And it’s a long year. That’s what’s so fun about it. It’s a long journey,” said Ford.