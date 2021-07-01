MSU’s Ford on NIL, “not my headache”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–One immediate issue that new Missouri Valley commissioner Jeff Jackson will have to deal with is the new NCAA rule on name, image and likeness.

Starting July 1st college athletes will not be penalized for making money on their fame or skills.

Just what does that mean is anybody’s guess.

For the Missouri State Bears, potentially an athlete could hold a camp and charge admission and pocket the proceeds.

There are still a lot of unknowns.

Basketball coach Dana Ford was asked about that in Thursday’s Valley basketball coaches zoom.

And Ford says he’s still learning and that the administrative side of the university will enforce the new rules.

“This has nothing to do with coaches. And anyone who says that it does obviously doesn’t know how this things going to work. This is a business. It’s business for kids. They’re their own entity now. As a coach I don’t know. Administration has to deal with this they’re not running things through coaches. At least they’re not running anything through me. It’s not going to be my headache. I was a bad player. If anyone wanted my name, image or likeness they would be a very desperate company,” said Ford.