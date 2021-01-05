MSU’s Ford likes NCAA ‘Indy Bubble’ Tourney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–March Madness is going to look a little different this year.

The NCAA announced Monday the entire 68-team division one post season tournament will be staged in arenas in and around Indianapolis.

The idea is to create a bubble that will protect the teams from Covid-19 exposure and insure a complete tournament.

Anything to avoid last year’s situation when the tournament was canceled and cost the NCAA $375 million dollars.

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford says its the right call.

“I think that it’s the right thing to do when you consider the contact tracing guidelines that we need to abide by. It would be a pretty bad situation to have your field set then all of a sudden someone has to quarantine. Do you just award the other team a trip to the second round, the sweet 16, the elite eight or even the Final Four? Without playing a game. I think the bubble idea for the NCAA tournament is definitely doable, managable and I think that it’s best for all parties involved,” said Ford.

