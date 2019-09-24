MSU’s Ford excited for new season’s expectations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–That sound that you heard this evening from over at Missouri State was basketball practice starting for Dana Ford’s Bears.

In our Bear Nation report, Tuesday was the day that NCAA division one teams could start full practices.

Ford will be starting his second season as the head coach and he returns six players from last year’s team.

Two of them are starters, seniors Tulio Da Silva and Keandre Cook.

There are seven players who did not play last season.

And this team is looking to improve on last year’s 16 and 16 mark.

“Expectations, they’re good to have. The expectations that I have inside my program are a lot higher than anyone else can put on us. So, we try to focus on those, not necessarily those on the outside. If we can do the things we’re supposed to do inside the program, I think we can fulfill most people’s expectations. We got a challenging schedule. We got a lot of new faces. We got a lot of individual talent. And we got to try to get that to mesh together,” said Ford.