SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State Lady Bears coach Beth Cunningham has been appointed to the NCAA division one womens basketball competition committee.

Cunningham will represent the Lady Bears and the Missouri Valley Conference for a four year term.

This committee oversees the rules and suggests new ones that will improve the game’s integrity, game operations, technology and statistical trends.

Beth Cunningham led Missouri State to 20 wins in her first year as coach.

And the Lady Bears earned a berth in the WNIT.