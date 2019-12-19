MSU’s Collins 2nd team FCS All-American

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–STATS released it’s 2019 FCS All-America team Thursday.

And Missouri State senior Chandler Collins made second team All-American.

The Glendale product was one of 16 Valley Football Conference players to make the list.

Collins was a four-year starter at the long-snapper position for Missouri State.

He not only was the best in the Valley Football conference at long snapper but also excelled at special teams.

Collins was named first team All-Valley as well for this his senior season.