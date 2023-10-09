SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State football coach Ryan Beard officially announced Monday that quarterback Jacob Clark’s season is over.

Clark will undergoe surgery soon to repair a torn AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

The injury happened September 30th at Southern Illinois.

Clark will have the surgery and is planning on returning to the team next season.

Missouri State will petition the NCAA to give Clark a medical redshirt for this season.

If granted, Clark would have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Clark threw for just over a thousand yards and ten touchdowns in his three and a half games for the Bears this season.