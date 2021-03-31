MSU’s Cink, Flynn named volleyball first team All-Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State volleyball team will open the Valley post season tournament Thursday night in Normal, Illinois.

The Bears are the third seed and will play Loyola.

Wednesday the conference named Brooklyn Cink and Amelia Flynn to the first team All-Valley squad.

It’s the first time in four years that two MSU players earned first team honors.

Brooklyn Cink has played every set for the Bears and leads the Valley with 36 total aces.

Amelia Flynn started every match for the Bears and posted 20 kills and 20 digs in a match against Evansville.

It’s the first time in Missouri State volleyball history that has happened.