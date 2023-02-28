ST. LOUIS, Mo–The first game at Arch Madness won’t tip off until Thursday noon in St. Louis.

The conference will hand out its post season awards in a banquet Wednesday night.

Tuesday, the Valley named it’s Most Improved team and it’s All-Bench team.

And Missouri State sophomore Chance Moore was named to the All-Bench team.

The transfer from Arkansas is averaging nearly 11 points per game coming off the bench for the Bears.

Chance Moore leads the team with his 48 three pointers and he’s scored in double figures 16 times this season.