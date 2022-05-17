SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The college baseball regular season is coming to an end, and so is the career for Missouri State pitcher Ty Buckner.

But as KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad reports, the veteran right handed pitcher wants to go out fighting.

Mostly because he’s making up for lost time.

It’s not often you get to make your season debut against an in-state rival.

“I came in against Mizzou, coach gave me a shot there. It was great to be back and great to come in and strike out the side and just to get back with the fellas and here we are now.”

Now a fifth-year senior, Ty Buckner has seen just about everything in his college career. In Buckner’s first season with Missouri State, he was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, while helping the team to an NCAA regional.

“We had a great team in 2018, made it to a regional that year. Everything was clicking along and we are hoping to get back this year.”

He was aiming for a repeat performance as a sophomore…

“It was in the indoor facility in there. I was just running and it just went on me.”

Buckner tore his achilles, ending his 2019 season.

“It’s a pretty grueling rehab process. You have your ups and downs, but you just have to stay strong and persevere and get back.”

Recovery and COVID ended his 2020 season. Then after starting three games in 2021, it was Tommy John.

“It’s just a year long process to get back. I think major surgery is about 16 months, I was able to get back in 12 to 13, which has been really great.

“So he has kind of perervered through all of these things. When you watch him pitch you understand why he is successful because he really knows how to pitch.”

Buckner has pitched five games for the Bears this season. He’s allowed four hits in nine and a thirds innings with nine strikeouts and no runs allowed.

“It’s crazy the perseverance, just the amount of injuries, the amount of time he has had to rehab and not been able to play the sport that he loves. Seeing him do that makes each game more special to me because you never know when it will be your last.”

“I can only come back with the support of my teammates, my staff and my family. That is what they did and here I am. It’s a game of failure really. You just have to stay positive, persevere and just look at getting back.”

In Springfield, Dan Lindblad OzarksFirst