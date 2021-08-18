MSU’s Brewer to retire at end of womens soccer campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State womens soccer team will kick off the 2021-2022 athletic season Thursday afternoon at Murray State.

In our Bear Nation report, it will also be the start of Rob Brewer’s last season as the soccer team’s coach.

Brewer announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of this season.

Rob Brewer has been the only womens soccer coach that Missouri State has had since it’s inception in 1996.

In that time, the Missouri State womens soccer team has won 220 matches and made the NCAA tournament in both 2000 and 2017.

Interestingly, Missouri State’s mens coach Jon Leamy is also going to retire at the end of this fall campaign.

After playing at Murray State Thursday, the Bears womens team will go to Kansas City before opening the home season August 26th against Arkansas State.