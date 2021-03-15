MSU’s Braswell earns Valley Football honor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will be back on the road this weekend looking for their third victory of the spring season.

In our Bear Nation report, Bobby Petrino’s team will face Northern Iowa.

The fourth-ranked Panthers lost a heartbreaker at Southern Illinois.

Missouri State beat South Dakota in Vermillion 27-24.

In that win Central Michigan transfer Montrae Braswell returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

And returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Valley named him defensive player of the week.

Braswell says he liked the pick six better then the kickoff return.

“They both helped us win. So both of them really. But I really liked the pick though. When I watched it on film, I broke a lot of tackles,” said Braswell.