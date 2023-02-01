SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Wednesday was also national letter of intent signing day for football.

The NCAA splits the football signing between an early period which was back in December.

And then the regular period which started Wednesday for high school seniors, and college transfers.

It was new Missouri State coach Ryan Beard’s first recruiting class.

He added eight players to the 13 that he signed in December.

The biggest name is Erick Cade.

A 6-foot-6 345 pound offensive lineman, who’s transferring from Ole Miss.

Beard said that offensive line was a major concern.

Another point of emphasis was to lock down Missouri, especially the Ozarks.

Players like Glendale’s Cole Feuerbacher, Reeds Spring’s Cade Wiest and Kickapoo’s Andrew Link.

“I think one thing that is important to realize is…these are premiere players. Put them anywhere in the country and I think they’re good players. We wouldn’t take anybody just because they’re the local hero type. I wanna make that crystal clear and they can be dominant in the right scheme,” said Beard.