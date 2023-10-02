SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears are 1-and-4 going into this weeks home game against perennial power North Dakota State.

And Ryan Beard is not planning on having his starting quarterback against the eighth-ranked Bison.

With less then two minutes left in the second quarter Saturday, Bears quarterback Jacob Clark injured his right shoulder and tweeked his knee on this scramble.

The Bears ended up losing to the Salukis 33-20.

Clark left the game, and may not be able to play in the next few weeks.

Team doctors were scheduled to look at that shoulder Monday afternoon.

Beard is not expecting good news.

“I’m really not sure to be honest. I talked to him yesterday and as well this morning, I think his knee is fine. I think it’ll be whether he can throw the football effectively. And how long it’ll take to get him back from that little AC injury. I don’t expect Jacob to play this week, I think we’re looking at maybe a week or two at minimum. I would be pleasantly surprised if it’s less than that,” said Beard.