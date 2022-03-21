SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University of Virginia announced Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton as head coach of the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program. Agugua-Hamilton comes to Virginia after serving as the head coach at Missouri State for the past three seasons.

Agugua-Hamilton compiled a 74-15 overall record in her tenure with the Lady Bears, including a 46-6 ledger in the Missouri Valley Conference with three 20-win campaigns.

Missouri State captured MVC regular-season titles in 2020 and 2021 under her guidance with NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021. She also received MVC Coach of the year honors twice.

“I can’t thank Amaka, Billy, and Eze enough for taking a chance on Missouri State,” said Missouri State Director of Athletics Kyle Moats . “Coach Mox has far exceeded our expectations as a coach, colleague, and mentor to our student-athletes. Her record speaks for itself, but the way she has dealt with the many challenges in her path over the past three years has been remarkable. Our players have improved tremendously on the court and have grown so much more as people. I know she will be evaluated on her wins and losses, but there is far more to her as a person than wins and losses.”

Originally from Herndon, Virginia, Agugua-Hamilton

ed the Lady Bears to 25-8 record in 2021-22 and a runner-up finish in the Missouri Valley Conference. Missouri State defeated Florida State in the NCAA Tournament opening round before being eliminated from the tournament by Ohio State, 63-56, on Saturday.

“She has been a tremendous ambassador for the university, for the city of Springfield, and certainly for our athletic program during her tenure here,” said Missouri State University President Clif Smart. “Those impressions will be long-standing and have helped maintain our women’s basketball team as one of the nation’s most successful programs.”

Moats says a national search for Agugua-Hamilton’s replacement will begin immediately.