SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State womens soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time in five years.

The Bears beat Murray State 1-nil to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship and the automatic berth into the NCAA’s.

And Monday afternoon, the NCAA set the field.

And Missouri State will play at Arkansas on Friday.

The Bears started the year with ten newcomer, but ended the season making the NCAA tournament for only the third time in team history.

“We believed from day one. I mean with us getting together in January and mapping out the plan for the year in the spring and going into the fall. We knew we had the team that was returning. And the ten new faces that have com in like you mentioned. And we believed. So we’re excited to be here. It’s not a shock. And it’s not something we weren’t going after since day one,” said Missouri State coach Kirk Nelson.