MSU Women’s Soccer rallies in MVC opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While a lot of attention has fall on the 19th ranked, undefeated Missouri State Men’s Soccer team, the women are putting together a great season as well.

Saturday, the Bears opened Valley play hosting Valpo (0-9-1) and aiming for their seventh win in nine games.

The Crusaders, however, struck first at Allison Stadium in the 25th minute.

Tahelah Noel capped off a breakaway up the line with a perfect slot into the side netting to put the Crusaders up 1-0.

But the Bears rallied in the 2nd half.

Jordan Eickelman drew the game even in the 69th minute by outracing traffic and finessing a shot on the ground into the back corner of the Crusader goal.

Then Brittney Robinson completed the rally with the winning header in the 85th minute on the cross by Ashley Coonfield.

That proved to be the difference in a 2-1 victory for the Bears as they improve to 7-2-1 on the season.

Missouri State continues Valley play next Saturday on October 5th as the Bears host Drake (3-6-1) for a 1:00 kickoff.