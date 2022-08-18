SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Valley Conference released its preseason mens soccer poll Thursday.

And for the second straight year, the Bears have been picked to win the conference race.

The men, under new coach Michael Seabolt, will open the season Friday on the road at Virginia Commonwealth.

The Missouri State womens team opened the season Thursday night at home against Central Arkansas.

And the Bears were picked eighth in the preseason poll.

Pick up the action in the second half, scorless game, Giovanna Starman with the free kick, but it goes over the goal, it’s still scoreless.

Then Joey Fosnow on the attack, fancy footwork and the shot, but it’s stopped by the Keyla Perez, still zero-zero.

Later, nice pass to Maddie Augustine, her shot is stopped.

And Missouri State and Central Arkansas finish the opening game of the season in a scoreless draw.