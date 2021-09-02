MSU womens soccer beats ORU 2-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Womens soccer Thursday night, Missouri State hosting Oral Roberts.

And both teams battled through a scoreless first half, the Golden Eagles with a chance early, Marta Nieto with the nice pass, but the Bears keeper Katherine Montgomery is there for the stop.

Back the other way now, Missouri State’s Sierra Fury with the cross pass, aiming for Kennady Orlick, but ORU’s keeper is there to punch the ball away.

0-0 at the half, second half, Missouri State strikes, Anna Durnin with the pass to Orlick, this time it works, Orlick shoots and scores, it’s 1-nothing Bears.

And Missouri State goes onto win 2-1.