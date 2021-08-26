MSU Women earn first win in home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In Head Coach Rob Brewer’s final home opener of his 26-year tenure helming the Missouri State Women’s Soccer program, the Bears earned their first win of the season over visiting Arkansas State.

Missouri State struck early behind an excellent counter feed from Grace O’Keefe up to Kate Schroeder.

Schroeder then cut around the Arkansas State keeper and tucked away the chance for the games first goal.

In the end, it was also the only goal in a 1-0 Bears victory.

Missouri State (1-2) goes back on the road next, visiting Tulsa for a 2:00 pm kickoff.