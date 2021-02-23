MSU wins its 2021 season opener at Oral Roberts

TULSA, Ok–The Missouri State Bears opened the 2021 baseball season Tuesday in Tulsa against Oral Roberts.

In our Bear Nation report, Keith Guttin’s team will play a two game series at ORU before the home opener Friday against Central Arkansas.

The Bears return most of the starters from last year’s team.

And the Bears wasting no time putting runs on the board.

Top of the first, Drake Baldwin hits it sharply to short, too hot to handle, Ben Whetstone scores, 1-nothing.

Third inning same score, and again it’s Baldwin hitting it into the hole at short, he beats the throw to first as Whetstone scores, it’s 2-nothing Bears.

In the fourth inning, two on for Cam Cratic.

He drills a liner to left field, Jaden Rollfs and Walter Jenkins score to make it 4-nothing.

Two batters later it’s Whetstone with a single to shallow center, Cratic scores from second to give the Bears a five-nothing lead.

And Missouri State wins its opener 8-2.

