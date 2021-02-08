MSU volleyball tops Valpo, stays perfect in Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State volleyball Bears wrapped up their two game series with Valparaiso Monday afternoon at the Hammons Student Center.

Bears coach Steven McRoberts has his Volleybears at 7-1 on the season and in a first place tie in the Valley race.

Missouri State and Drake are 3-0 in the conference.

Monday against Valpo, the Bears were tested, here Brooklyn Cink with the kill to make it 5-4 in the opening set.

Later, it’s Cink again, this time the kill from the back row, that gives Missouri State a 9-8 lead.

Brooklyn Cink led the Bears with 20 kills.

The Bears Azyah Green on the front line, her power shot is saved, but the sophomore stays with it and the change of pace at the net falls in for the point.

Missouri State wins the first set, 25-16.

Valpo took the second and the fourth set but the Bears win the match, three sets to two.