MSU Volleyball tops UCA in first campus action

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Saturday saw the first Missouri State Athletics action on campus as Missouri State Volleyball topped visiting Central Arkansas, 3-1.

It also marked the home debut for new Head Coach Steven McRoberts as he and the Bears improved to 2-0 in front of 704 fans.

The win concludes the Bears’ fall schedule with conference action pushed to the spring.

“I know we’ve tried to run a couple of events that didn’t happen here,” Coach McRoberts said. “So really, we had three weekends planned to play. We were able to get the first one done. We were able to get the third one done and it wasn’t because of us the second one didn’t get done. We’ve been blessed. I think it’s just been such an advantage for us.”

“It meant a lot to play, just coming from COVID and just not having the idea of whether we were gonna play or not,” MSU Sophomore Middle Blocker Azyah Green said. “It meant a lot. Proud of my teammates and I think we can continue that into the Spring season.”