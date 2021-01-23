MSU Volleyball rallies past Coyotes to stay perfect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Volleyball (4-0) continued action in the Mary Jo Wynn Invitational Saturday with a dramatic 3-2 (25-22, 13-25, 18-25, 26-24, 16-14) win over visiting South Dakota.

Down 2-1 in set four and trailing 21-18, the Bears scored four straight to gain control and even the score.

Then MSU trailed again in the fifth, 11-8 in the fifth when the Bears fought back once more and earn the 3-2 victory.

The win marks the first 4-0 start for the program since 2015.

The Bears finish tournament action Sunday with a 2:00 match with former MVC rival Wichita State (2-0).