MSU to stay home for non-conference hoops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–One thing that Missouri State Bears fans have been looking for is a non-conference schedule.

Coach Dana Ford said that the schedule should come out Friday.

It’s expected that the season opener December 1st will be against Central Arkansas.

Ford did say that this year’s non-Valley schedule will be unique in that all the games will be played at home at JQH Arena.

The main reason is covid-19.

Being at home, Missouri State is in charge of control the protocols to keep the players safe.

Creating somewhat of a Bear Bubble.

“We do feel like we’re going to get our games in. And not have to worry about travel, somebody else dropping the ball, or something happening on a plane or a bus, a restaurant. We feel like we’re going to get enough games in to get us prepared for league play,” said Ford.