On the diamond, MSU only allowed one run to the Redhawks in Tuesday’s win, and I think that angered Lincoln Andrews.

Bottom one, Andrews ropes a single to right. Chance Resetich comes in from 2nd. 1-0 Semo.



Bottom 2nd, Bears flash the leather, as Nolan Ackerman grounds into the 6-4-3 twin killing, inning ending double play.



Spencer Nivens played hero on Sunday with a walk-off homer against Southern Illinois Edwardsville, here in the 4th, he strokes his 7th of the season to tie the game.



Few batters later, with a man at second, Cody Kelly rings the bell. 3rd game in a row Kelly books a round trip ticket. This time it’s a first class ticket for 2. Bears lead 3-1 at that point.



Jake McCutcheon’s favorite music group is the Beach Boys cuz he’s batting .409 this season. His 2-out ground-rule double in the 5th drives in a pair to make it 7-1.



Missouri state sweeps Southeast Missouri to win their 4th straight series.