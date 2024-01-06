PEORIA, IL–The Missouri State men’s basketball team dropped to 1-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference after suffering an 86-60 loss to Bradley on the road, Saturday.

Connor Hickman poured in a game-high 25 points for the Braves, by knocking down 6 three-pointers, while the Bears went 4-22 as a team from the outside.

MSU went down by double digits with more than 10 minutes to play in the first half, and while they fought hard to cut into the Braves lead, they never could make much headway.

Cesare Edwards and Donovan Clay were the only players in maroon and white to score in double figures. As Chance Moore, Alston Mason, and Matthew Lee combined for just 11 points, as the other three starters for Dana Ford.

The Bears trailed 42-28 at halftime, and only fell even further behind in the second half.

The Braves nailed 18-31 shots from the field in the second period, exploding for 44 points, so despite their best effort, MSU’s 32 in the second half wasn’t enough to catch up.

The Bears latest loss brings them to 1-5 on the road this season.