MSU strong on special night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears flexed all of its muscles on a meaningful night against an in-state rival.

The #10 Bears beat Missouri-Kansas City 5-1 on Tuesday night at Allison South Stadium in Springfield.

“We gave up an early goal, but the team responded, made it level at halftime and really just came out and dominated in the second half,” Bears head coach Jon Leamy said in a release.

MSU Men’s Soccer raised money for its 12th man, Nick Heun, who has an autoimmune disorder called hypogammaglobulinemia.

The Kangaroos (1-6-3, 0-1-1) scored first when Hugo Von Reis beat Harry Townsend in the 15th minute to put KC up 1-0.

Townsend would not see another shot the rest of the night.

The Bears (10-1-0, 5-0-0) netted the equalizer in the 33rd minute off the boot of Jesus Barea.

Then there was a flurry in the second half including back-to-back goals in the 57th minute, the first off a Greg Stratton header and the second on a PK that Kian Yari converted.

Ryan Leonard and Simon Pederson also scored in the second half as the Bears scored their highest number of goals this season.

“It was a great team effort,” Leamy said. “Lots of players played and it was a total effort from the team with a fantastic result. Now we’re back into conference play.”

The win pushes the streak up to eight for Missouri State while keeping its perfect home record intact.

The Bears will resume conference play as SIU-Edwardsville comes to town on Sunday.