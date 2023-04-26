SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State softball Bears wrapped up the home portion of their schedule Wednesday afternoon against Southern Illinois.

MSU was looking for its tenth straight win, and has not lose a home game this season.

In addition to all that, Holly Hesse would reach a milestone if the Bears could win.

Hesse trying for her 900th career victory.

It was a 3-3 game in the bottom of the sixth when Ellie McCoy bunts, and Kim Debold races home from third, she’s safe and the Bears take a 4-3 lead.

Hesse in her 35th year, three outs away.

Top of the seventh, the Salukis had two on, but McKenzie Vaughan gets Sidney Jones to fly out to right, that ends the game, Bears win 4-3, Hesse gets win number 900.

“It was a battle all the way. The Salukis always play tough. It’s just exciting to get it here. For the team to go 15-and-0. To get 900 at home at Killian in front of the home fans. It’s just, so blessed. So grateful for a long time career at Missouri State. I couldn’t have had better coaches, couldn’t have had better players who have helped me get to this point,” said Hesse.