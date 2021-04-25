MSU softball bounces back with doubleheader sweep

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s safe to say that defense was mentioned a time or two between Saturday’s and Sunday’s game for the Missouri State softball team.

A day after allowing five runs to the Ramblers, the Bears won game one 1-0 and game two 7-0 on Sunday at Killian Stadium.

Missouri State (21-15) scored the only run of the first game in the fifth inning on an Annie Mueller RBI fielder’s choice to second, which scored Darian Frost.

Madison Hunsaker threw a four-hitter complete game while also recording four strikeouts.

The second game provided more scoring opportunities for Missouri State. The Bears scored in the third inning and then had three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

The Bears will stay in town for a single-game mid-week battle with Southern Illinois on Wednesday at noon.