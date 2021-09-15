MSU soccer moves to 5-1 with win over Eastern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State soccer Bears hit the home turf this evening for the last non-conference game of the season.

Jon Leamy’s boys are 4-1 and facing an Eastern Illinois team that’s 0-4.

Missouri State is sitting just two spots out of the NCAA soccer top 25 poll.

Two soccer Bears earned Valley honors this week, Jon Koka is the offensive player of the week.

And Kyle Hiebert is the defensive player of the week.

And a penalty kick early for Missouri State, Kian Yari with the pass to Hiebert with the head ball, but it’s punched away by Jonathan Burk.

Later in the first half, Nicolo Mulatero with the center pass, Aadne Bruseth fires the shot, but knocked away by Burk again.

Tough in the nets.

Another penalty kick for the Bears this time Mulatero takes the shot, top left hand corner, a goal, it’s 1-nothing Bears.

Missouri State with another chance, another p-k, it’s Yari, the pass to Hiebert, another head ball, this goes over the crossbar.

And Missouri State goes to 5-1 with a 2-nothing win over Eastern Illinois.