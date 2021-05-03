MSU soccer happy to still be playing in College Cup

CAREY, NC– The Missouri State soccer Bears have advanced to the Sweet 16 of the national tournament for the first time ever.

In our Bear Nation report, Jon Leamy’s Bears will face Washington Thursday at 11:00 am our time in North Carolina.

Missouri State beat Maryland Sunday on two late goals.

Jon Koka scored both of them, and Monday was named the national player of the week.

The first in the 86th minute to tie the game at one.

Then with 35 seconds left in regulation, Koka scored again, and the Bears beat the Terapins 2-1.

It was Missouri State’s third come from behind win in its last three matches.

“The team’s going to be happy right now. They’re going to be happy, but they’re going to be grounded. We’ll get back to practice. And they’re excited to get another game. They like playing the sport. They like playing with each other. And that’s the biggest thing they’ve accomplished because they know right now they have another game. And that’s the coolest thing in the world. I don’t know how this is going to come across but the team came out here expecting to win. I mean they weren’t happy when we gave that goal up,” said Leamy.