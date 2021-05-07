MSU soccer excited for fall encore

CARY, NC–The Missouri State soccer Bears set records this past season.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU soccer won the Valley’s regular and post season.

And Jon Leamy’s troops advanced to the Sweet 16 of the national tournament.

Thursday, Washington ended Missouri State’s season 2-nothing.

Five seniors helped the Bears reach all those goals.

And most will take advantage of the NCAA allowing athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Soccer will return to its usual fall calendar spot, so the off season will be short.

And the players say they can’t wait and look forward to doing even better in the fall.

“We’re incredibly fortunate that we don’t have to wait a year to avenge this loss. We’ll have games coming in August. It’s the quickest turnaround we’ve ever had. I know I’m excited for that. I can’t wait to get back. Get back to playing, the shorter the better,” said senior Kyle Hiebert.

“We think of ourselves as professionals you know. Everyone wants to play after this. So we have the attitude that while we’re here we’ll won’t be professional yet. That’s the mind-set that we have. And I think that’s why we’ve had so much success,” said senior Josh Dolling.