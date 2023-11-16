SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears soccer team is one of only nine teams in the nation that have made the NCAA tournament five straight years.

Thursday night, the Bears hosted Omaha in the first round, the winner gets Stanford on Sunday.

Earlier this season, Mo State beat the Mavericks 2-1 in Springfield.

Thursday night, much more was on the line.

And a big crowd on hand to cheer on the Bears.

17 minutes into the match, Missouri State with a corner kick, freshman Mattia Patricca with the head ball.

It’s the Italian’s first goal of the season, and it’s 1-0 Mo State.

20 minutes later the Bears on the attack again, the pass to Javier Martin Gil with the one timer, that just goes over the goal, still 1-nothing.

Early second half Omaha with a penalty kick just outside the box, but Mo State’s Harry Townsend makes the stop.

The Englishman was outstanding in the goal, the Mavs with another chance on the set piece, but Townsend is there to knockdown the shot, and Patricca is there to clear it out.

Missouri State holds on and wins 1-0, and will play at Stanford in the second round Sunday night.