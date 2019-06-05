MSU's Kotowski named freshman All-American Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Collegiate Baseball named Missouri State Bears slugger Dakota Kotowski a freshman All-American.

In our Bear Nation report, this marks the seventh time in the last nine seasons that a Missouri State player has been named to that All-Rookie team.

Kotowski led the Bears with his .576 slugging percentage.

The Illinois native belted 12 home runs and was named the Valley's freshman of the year in addition to earning first team All-Valley honors.

Those 12 home runs put him third on the all-time freshman home run list behind Ryan Howard and Jason Hart.

Kotowski hit .288 as the Bears first baseman this season with 29 runs batted in.

He becomes the 42nd Bear to earn All-American status in the 56-year history of Missouri State baseball.