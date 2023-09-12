SPRINGFIELD, Mo–West Plains product and current Missouri State Bear Connor Lair has been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Lair played linebacker his freshman year at Missouri State, but coach Ryan Beard moved him to running back this season.

Beard went on social media Tuesday saying that the sophomore will begin cancer treatments in the coming days.

He said Lair has a true warrior spirit and will beat this.

Connor Lair played in ten games as a freshman.

He rushed for 20 touchdowns and had 90 tackles his senior season at West Plains high school.

Benefit accounts have been set up at both West Plains Bank and Trust and Great Southern.